Fifth Harmony won't change their name: Lauren Jauregui

Fifth Harmony founding member Lauren Jauregui said the music group will stick to their original name, even now that they are down to four members after Camila Cabello left them to pursue a solo career.

The 20-year-old songstress said the thought did cross their minds but as the name is a brand in its own, it only makes sense that the band sticks with it, reported Billboard.

"It was obviously a thought because it was a prevalent thing that there's four of us not five. Regardless, we were all very united on the fact that we didn't want to change the name.

"Fifth Harmony is the name that we grew up with and we worked for and it's our brand. It's who we are. It's our whole entire moments. It's what we spent five years on," Jauregui told MTV News.

Other member Dinah Jane Hansen said the fans have become the fifth member.

"The fans named us Fifth Harmony. And now they're the fifth member," said Hansen.

Earlier this month, the 5H released "Down" featuring Gucci Mane, their first single after Cabello left the band in December last year.

