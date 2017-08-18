Favouring the sweet-heat flavour combo

While the world adjusts to the sweet-heat flavour combo, back home we have taken to it like a duck to water. Is it our universally acknowledged love for spice that has helped us fall in line or are there other more obvious reasons that need to come to the fore? We got experts from the gastronomical world to weigh in on this trending flavour for 2017.

Why it caught on?

Think sweet-heat, and it essentially means sweet flavours like mango, honey and maple syrup being combined with the spicy notes from chillies to create a sweet-heat flavour. Chef Paul Kinny, culinary director Bellona Hospitality, deliberates on it, sharing, “Southeast Asian food is traditionally categorised into five flavours — salty, spicy, sour, sweet, and bitter. The ancient Chinese emphasised on the harmony of these flavours as they believed that the combination of all the five flavours not only improves the taste, but also has an important function of achieving the perfect balance that helps to promote health as well as treat diseases and aid in recover from injuries.” He goes on to add that the flavours of cuisines vary from region to region and are usually dominated by atleast two of the five flavours. He says, “Flavours used (in a cuisine) usually reflect the geography, climate, agriculture, culture and history of that region. The most popular combination is that of sweet and spicy, which we now refer to as the sweet-heat flavour trend.

‘Inherent, not acquired taste’

While the world is discovering the sweet-heat flavour combo, for us it’s nothing new, says chef Jaydeep Mukherjee, corporate executive chef, deGustibus Hospitality Private Limited. He adds, “Asian cuisines are trending in 2017, and all of them play heavily on the bold contrast between sweet and hot. Both, sweet and hot spicy, flavours are an intrinsic part of the Indian palate. They are flavours that we have grown up on, so there’s no acquired taste here. So, obviously we take to them so well.” Brand chef Melvin D’souza of Lemon Leaf, agrees and adds, “The Indian palate loves both, sweet and spicy flavours. It enhances the flavour of any dish or a drink. Sweetness is not just for desserts, if your ingredients for any dish strike a balance between sweetness and spice, it takes the dish to another level.” Familiarity has so far worked for this trend here, but it’s people’s craving for variety that has also helped it gain favour.

Why have one, when you can have two?

This trend has always been a part of Indian cuisine because of the diversity in culture, according to chef Dev Rawat of I Think Fitness Cafe. He adds, “With the emergence of more cuisines, people are looking for more variety in flavour that you get by pairing one or more types of flavours.” Chef Jehangir Jamula of Lord of the Drinks, says, “Sweet and heat flavours work for food as it tingles your tastebuds and gives you two flavours at the same time. We have grown up eating pickles, chutney and papads, which have these flavours, so it’s easy to get on board with it.”

How it can work in food and drinks?

The key to getting it right is knowing your ingredients and flavours. Chef Sahil Narvekar, head chef, AKA Bistro, says, “When spicy ingredients are paired with sweet flavours, the heat is mitigated. This enables complex, bold tastes of the chilli to be enjoyed without burning the taste buds.” While Sonali Mullick, regional manager, Hitchki adds, “The sweet and spicy flavours elegantly complement each other if you know which spice and the right kind of heat you are looking for in your drink, it could be sweet heat with jalapeno or dry heat with red chilli powder. This is similar for the kind of sweetness you are looking for in a drink, you could use a fruity sweetness or flowery sweetness. ” While chef Shankar Kokkula of Luca, concludes, “With desserts, heat is used to add an element of surprise on top of the sweet flavour profile. When sweet is added to spice, the heat is mitigated allowing the taste of the spice to be better captured and appreciated without burning one’s taste buds. When spice is added to sweet, it gives food an unexpected kick. When it comes to beverages it is a hit as it makes the drink less monotonous.”

No wonder, we have embraced the sweet-heat trend, food trend watchers will be pleased to know that they got this right, hitting the hit the sweet-spicy spot.

Green Chilli Halwa recipe

Ingredients

• 500 gms Fresh green chillies

• 300 gms Sugar

• 200 gms Ghee

• 250 gms Mawa hariyali (soft khoya)

Method

First, deseed the green chillies and blanch them in hot boiling water. Once blanched, immerse the chilli in ice cold water for few seconds and coarsely grind it. Sauté it well in ghee. Add sugar and mawa, until it’s cooked well. Add dry fruits and serve hot.

Recipe courtesy: Executive chef, Manav Koul of Sofitel Mumbai BKC