Do couples who sweat together, stay together?

The festive season is just round the corner, giving many a reason to sign up as a couple to lose those extra inches and look their best for all the events lined up during this time of year. However, apart from the obvious benefit of getting rid of those extra pounds, is there any other motivation to take a leaf from celeb couples, who believe in working out together? That’s one of many questions we posed to mental health experts for their take on whether couples who work out together, really stay together. Here’s what they had to say.

Let workouts be your ‘me’ time

While you maybe tempted to ape your favourite celeb couple, drawing inspiration from their workout sessions together, clinical psychologist Seema Hingorrany, advises you against it. She suggests occasionally taking a walk or doing yoga together, but clocking in separate time for a working out by yourself. She adds, “In my opinion, couples should work out individually. Workout is ‘me’ time, and one gets an opportunity to reflect and introspect during this time, which is very healthy for relationships. Such relationships in fact are more functional where each other’s space is respected and understood. Also, when we work out together, many times we lose out on other friends and relationships, and mainly on the relationship with ourselves.” Seema believes that couples can handle this by striking a balance. Occasionally, doing yoga or taking a walk together is a good idea sometimes, but having ‘me’ time is also equally important.” Unlike Seema, psychiatrist Dr Hemant Mittal echoes a different view. He encourages couples to work out together as part of relationship building therapy. He adds, “There are both pros and cons to working out together, and you need to define your fitness goals as a couple to ensure you meet them.”

Pros of working out together include

It’s a structured activity that helps you bond.

One gets to spend quality time, talking and sharing daily incidents.

It gives a couple a boost and helps battle procrastination.

Increases the feeling of togetherness.

Makes a couple understand the meaning of team building, helping each other to communicate better,

The cons include

Seriousness of working out might go away as it sometimes becomes a daily gossip session.

Pace or intensity of the workout might vary as one might be better than other, so may not meet combined fitness goals, which can be frustrating.

Previous studies published in the journal Psychology Bulletin have shown that your partner’s presence can, unknowingly, boost your energy output, improve your speed and increase your strength. So, it does look like sweating together can actually be a good thing. The key to making it work for you is to identify your fitness goals and then work as a team to achieve them.