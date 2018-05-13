Decoding air pollution

Air pollution is at an all-time high and along with it come ugly effects. Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Mumbai the fourth most polluted mega city in the world. According to a new study, Mumbai recorded the highest concentration of PM1 pollutants in the air across seasons in 2017.

THE STUDY

A new study of air pollution levels in three Indian cities — Ahmedabad, Delhi and Mumbai — found the latter’s air is full of deadly, tiny pollutant particles called particulate matter 1 (PM1) that are less than a micrometre in diameter. To give you a rough idea about how tiny they are, a human hair is 100 micrometres. Gufran Beig, project director, System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which conducted the study said, “PM1 particles are like micro needles that can travel to different organs of the body through our blood.”

The study found that Mumbai recorded the highest concentration of PM1 in the larger PM 2.5 pollutants floating in the air, across seasons in 2017. PM 2.5 are slightly larger particulate matter (2.5 microns in diameter) and are also harmful as they easily enter the lungs. The study found the average concentration of PM1 in PM2.5 was the highest in Mumbai, 50 per cent, in summer, winter and monsoon 2017.

“The high concentration of PM1 in Mumbai’s air is a health concern because 50 per cent of the PM2.5 pollutant in Mumbai’s air is made up of PM1,” Beig said.

According to the SAFAR study, the share of PM1 in PM2.5 for Mumbai during the monsoon was 67 per cent and in summer, 46 per cent, making it the highest among all three cities.

CAUSE AND EFFECT

Dr Sulaiman Ladhani, pulmonologist, Wockhardt Hospital and Prince Aly Khan Hospital, says, “The main reason for this is both indoor and outdoor pollution comprising cigarette smoke, biofuel in rural areas as people still use the traditional chulhas, and in urban areas due to vehicular emissions. When one is chronically exposed to air pollution, it can also make one prone to lung cancer in both adults and children.”

Exposure to particulate matter can cause watering of the eyes, runny nose, sneezing, throat irritation, cough, breathlessness and wheezing. It also depends on the susceptibility of an individual, says Dr Arvind H Kate, consultant chest physician, Zen Multispeciality Hospital.

RISE IN CASES OF COPD

Dr Ladhani says that these particulate matter can enter into the lungs, they affect the airway by causing inflammation. The damage can get chronic with time and is irreversible. This can make people prone to asthma and worsen the condition of those already with it. Around 30 per cent of airway diseases are caused due to air pollution. We are worried about seeing the rise in the number of cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), which has doubled in the last five years.

CHILDREN SUFFER MOST

“Children are more affected because their lungs aren’t fully developed and hence, their demand for oxygen is more,” explains Dr Ladhani. He further adds that as for senior citizens, prolonged exposure to these particulate matter can cause damage to their nervous system, impair cognitive function and make them prone to heart problems too. In India, due to air pollution and bacteria present in the air, it can make people prone to pneumonia and tuberculosis. We have seen a surge in the number of tuberculosis cases in the past few years.

In the past two years, there has been an increase in the number of adults with bronchitis and asthma, and children between the age group of five to 10 years with Reactive Airway Disease. A study conducted a couple of years ago done in Pune found that children living closer to highways are more prone to reactive airway disease than who don’t because of exposure to vehicular emissions, informs Dr Kate.

“Air pollution affects children more because their immunity is not fully developed. Also, since children are a vulnerable age group, there’s an increase in their allergic tendencies. Experts have also discussed how children who eat more junk food and have a less fruit intake are more prone to respiratory issues like reactive airway disease, bronchitis, etc. Even healthy individuals who regularly workout, eat sensibly are having issues like recurrent cough,” adds Dr Kate.

PRECAUTIONS

Those who ride on bikes daily can wear a mask or cover their faces with a kerchief. Those with frequent respiratory issues should visit a specialist. Tests like lung function test and peak flow monitoring should be done, advises Dr Kate.

SUGGESTIONS

Dr Ladhani provides the following guidelines: