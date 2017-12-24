Dazzling-Decor

Baccarat

The perfect sparkle to your Christmas tree, Baccarat's snowflake ornament is adorned with 20-carat gold and dangles from a festive red ribbon. A pristine reflection of winter vibes, embellish your tree with this beauty.Price: On request

Lladro

This 2017 Christmas Ball bauble makes for a wonderful porcelain ornament. Painted in matte with golden lustre, this piece is a fun decoration for one of the warmest times of the year.Price: Rs 7,500

Natalie Sarabella

With its bright Christmassy colours, Natalie Sarabella's 'Hunter on Green' bauble is just what you need to for your Christmas tree. Striking in his red attire, Hunter wears a coat that is adorned with Swarovski crystals, 14-carat gold leaf, cultura pearls, golden chains and a brass snowflake. Above the snow-covered field on which the horse stands, tiny crystals dot the green background.Price: $1,500

Swarovski

Give your tree the ultimate finishing touch with this stunning Christmas-tree topper. Light in weight and thus suitable for smaller trees too, this ornament is a unique combination of handcrafted and mouth-blown delicate glass that sparkles with tiny glittery hand-glued crystals.Price: Rs 9,890

Wedgwood

Dress up your tree with this porcelain Nativity bauble. Depicting a classic scene of the Holy Family with stars shining above them in the sky, this signature Wedgwood-blue-and-white bauble hangs gracefully from a satin silver-and-white ribbon.Price: £35