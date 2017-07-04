Cleartrip joins hand with CCD for gift cards offline presence

Online travel aggregator Cleartrip today said it has tied up with coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day as part of which Cleartrip gift cards would be given to the customers.

The move is aimed at establishing an offline retail presence for Cleartrip local gift cards.

Under the agreement, Cleartrip gift cards will be available for offline purchase in 936 Cafe Coffee Day stores in 15 top cities across India, the company said in a statement.

The local gift cards allow users to choose from over 20,000 experiences comprising events, eat-outs, and activities, among others.

The deal includes Zumba classes, luxury bike rentals and yatch ride besides 240 other categories across over 35 cities.

Commenting on the tie-up, Cleartrip Chief Marketing Officer Subramanya Sharma said: "Our partnership with CCD...

is aimed at exploring and consolidating the mutual synergies between our brands to popularise the offline adoption of Cleartrip local gift cards.

