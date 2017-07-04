City traffic system change as E-W Metro tunnel work begins

The city will witness several changes in the traffic system in the heart of the city as construction of underground tunnels for East West Metro railway begins this week in the bustling business zone.

One of the most important of these changes is closure of the Brabourne Road flyover, which carries huge traffic round the clock from Howrah through Howrah bridge to the metropolis, for three days.

The critical construction of the underground corridor from the banks of River Hooghly towards Dalhousie in the heart of the city through the highly congested Burrabazar area using tunnel boring machine (TBM) would begin from the midnight of July seven.

"The TBM will start working from the river bank into the city on July six," general manager (administration) of Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) A K Nandy told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)