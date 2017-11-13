CELEBRITY COLUMN | STRIKE A CHORD: ‘Each song I compose is a new story’, writes Music composer Nisschal Zaveri

Music is the sacred space where I connect with the universe and become one with it. On my harmonium, I composed my first ever song at the age of 13. Instantly, I fell in love with the endless possibilities and combinations one can make with merely seven fundamental notes. That’s when subconsciously my journey exploring the depths of this mystical musical world started without me even knowing. After engineering college, where I joined a band, and education in Music Production and Composition from Los Angeles Music Academy, all the paths finally converged to the city of dreams, Mumbai.

After four years of perseverance and focus, I finally signed my first film, Jia Aur Jia, as a music composer for which I composed two songs — Na Jaa and Jia O Jia. Some songs are completely unknown with experimental undertones and a few songs have a sense of poignant haunting melody that seems like a familiar tune but isn’t one. Na Jaa is the latter. The simplicity of the tune gives enough leeway to the singer to add their embellishments that trigger the deeper emotions. Na Jaa was composed originally as a love song but was changed to fit the situation of the film.

Jia Aur Jia was my first little step into the musical world of Bollywood. Each song I compose is a new story and unfolds as different chapters in my life. Music is a powerful force that liberates, heals, lifts, affects, unites, and most importantly spreads love and joy in this world. It’s been such a wonderful ride thus far and I look forward to presenting so much more to the audience. I truly feel my music speaks for me.

Where musicians voice their thoughts about matters close to their hearts