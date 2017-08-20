Canvas can never be replaced: Michelle Poonawalla

The low-key Michelle Poonawalla lets her guard down and opens up on her foray into the arts and her fabulous life...

When you grow up around art, it’s hard not to imbibe it. However, sophisticate Michelle Poonawalla has always had it in her blood. A stellar student, she also holds an honours graduate degree in Interior Design. Granddaughter of the iconic south Mumbai architect Jehangir Vazifdar, who was well known for his buildings as well as his paintings, she recently made a foray into the art world professionally.

The style-savvy mother to two kids, and wife to businessman Yohan Poonawalla, unveiled her signature butterfly painting titled, Victory Lead in collaboration with Kapil Dev, for Khushii- India On Canvas, an art auction helmed by the prestigious Auction house, Sotheby’s.

I meet her in the lobby of a five-star hotel and I’m instantly fixated by her towering YSL logo heels. A Chloe handbag, a chambray striped top and her signature fringed mane complete her look. Tall, soft-spoken and down-to-earth, Michelle comes across as unassuming and someone with a profound interest in the arts. Perhaps it’s easy to deduce that that’s why she was the only one her grandfather shared his most treasured technique of oil painting with.

He called this his fake proof art and no painting can ever be copied or recreated the same again. The technique uses oil paint along with a ruler. She explains, “In fact, my friends didn’t know about my art talent. My grandfather had developed a special technique; however, he never sold any art as he was passionate about it. It wasn’t the right thing to do as in India and even some parts of the world, people gauge you by your value. I didn’t want to repeat the same mistake.”

She first created her signature butterfly works in 2016 for an exhibition in Mumbai for The Gateway School. The artists included at the show were stalwarts in the field of art such as Ajay De, Thota Vaikuntum, Ramesh Gorjala, Vijay Kadam. The work was very well received and the demand was so high that Michelle began to create a series, dedicated to butterflies. She uses oil paint with the special ruler technique, as well as with a palette knife.

International exposure

She grew up in London, soaking in the thriving arts scene and uncanny street style which shaped her design sensibilities to a great extent. “I saw the arts and artefacts all around me. I would go to Sotheby’s auctions.” She studied interior design and graduated with honours. Then she took a break from the arts scene for many years and focused on her married life — her husband’s engineering business and children.

Art calling

The undying love for the arts clearly runs through generations in the family. Michelle’s daughter has authored a book, which will be out this month. The story behind the book is interesting. “During my children’s holidays, my son came to me and requested me to draw a picture. I drew a mouse and my daughter was around and saw it. I encouraged her to write a story about it. She was nine then and I didn’t want to expose her to publicity at that point in time. I did the illustration for the book and my daughter wrote it,” she recalls with fondness.

During a PTA meeting, Michelle went to her daughter’s school and that’s when she was asked about her goals and she said, “‘I want to publish my book.’ I have always inculcated in my kids, ‘If you can dream it, you can do it’. I have always been a determined individual myself.” That’s when Poonawalla took the book publishing idea seriously.

An avid collector

The Poonawallas have always been passionate about collecting artworks and from traditional arts, they’ve now moved into the contemporary space. I’m keen to ask her, is canvas dead, with sound and video installations gaining momentum. Pat comes the reply, “The canvas can never be replaced by sound or light art or installations,” says she matter-of-factly.

Sharing my canvas with Yohan

“Yohan encourages me. They say behind every successful man, there’s a woman, I think, behind every successful woman, there’s a man too. He’s been a catalyst in my journey and he’s the one, who told me, ‘you have to put your art out there’,” she says with a smile.

Pune vs Mumbai

“Pune social scene is very different and one’s friend circle is small. Besides, there aren’t many social events there. I enjoy hosting my friends over and we usually end up meeting at each other’s homes unlike Mumbai, where it’s more about events,” says she.

Art of entertaining

The Poonawallas are known to entertain in style and Michelle enjoys being a hostess to her close friends. “I think, it’s a little touch here and there which counts. One’s got to make an effort to make it special — be it the right lighting or food,” she shares.

Juggling roles

“It’s very difficult to manage a family life and professional life together,” she says in all honesty. Perhaps that’s why she doesn’t come to Mumbai so often. “Today, for instance, I came for one day and tried to do three things and go back. I don’t really like to leave my children. I help my husband in his engineering business in Pune and therefore, during the week, I have to answer mails everyday. I go to office for meetings and interviews, but I do like to be at home when my children come home from school. They’re so used to having me around that they don’t like it when I’m not around. It’s a juggle, but you have to try and keep a balance and do both things at the same time.”

My personal style

Despite having one of the most envy-inducing closets in the country, Michelle doesn’t really think about her style so much. “I like to stick to things which suit me, I don’t like to follow trends blindly. I don’t have a stylist, I put together my clothes myself. I like to invest in more classic things and avoid anything over the top,” says she.

London scene

She grew up there and it’s like going back home every time she’s in the English capital. “I do like to see new places but I enjoy being in London. There no one is judging anyone. You can go out in your floral jacket or you can come out in trainers or chappals — it doesn’t really matter. They have great high street shops, you can mix it with designer pieces. It’s an open culture. London is such a melting pot — they’re willing to accept everything,” says she with a hint of enthusiasm.

The Elephant Project

Michelle has also been invited to be part of The Elephant Parade project with the Prince of Wales Charity, which will take place across Jaipur, Delhi and Mumbai. This public art event aims to generate vital funds to secure 101 elephant corridors across India for the endangered Asian elephant. The 101 painted elephants will create a striking spectacle of colour and showcase the nation’s most creative artists and emerging talents, whilst celebrating one of India’s most beloved and endangered animals — the elephant. She shares, “I thought it was a great platform and I said yes. Each artist designs an elephant in their own handwriting and the money generated goes to the charity.”

Michelle is also contemplating being part of the Kolkata Art Fair and another one in Delhi. She beams, “So far people have been very positive and the feedback has been good. In fact, now I’m waiting for my art studio to be built and I plan to venture into sculptures too.”

Clearly, the gorgeous and talented lady has several aces up her sleeve.