Brian May's father didn't approve of his music career

Queen guitarist Brian May says his father didn't speak to him for a long time after he decided to embark on his music career.

The musician says his parent was very upset when, after graduating with a BSc in Physics from London's Imperial College, he made the decision to move his life in a very different direction to the one he'd planned, reported Contactmusic.

"My dear old dad was very upset. He didn't speak to me for a long time. I'd done two unforgivable things in his book," May says.

"One was to give up my studies, which he had in a sense given up part of his life to enable me to have. And the other was live with a woman without being married to her, which was completely contrary to his moral code. He found it impossible to endorse my behaviour. It was a very difficult time."

