Braving the tides... and the taunts

“I used to wear a burkha because I had to walk a long way to reach the beach. The neighbours thought I had physical relations with all my surfer friends, who were boys. So they’d call me names,” says Nasima Akter, Bangladesh’s first professional female surfer.

“I learnt to surf with my cousin brother. He was never taunted but I was always told at family weddings how dark skinned I’d become,” recalls Tanvi Jagadish, a professional Stand Up Paddling (SUP) athlete from Mulki, Karnataka. “Even my mother has had to bear taunts. She’s been told, especially from the fraternal side, that she isn’t parenting me properly and not setting boundaries,” says Mangalore-based professional surfer Aneesha Nayak, who has also won several medals at international science fairs.

Tanvi Jagadish is is the youngest stand up paddler

Akter, Jagadish and Nayak are among the handful of pioneering women, teenagers really, in the subcontinent, who are threatening the naysayers. The three have had to face all manner of resistance from reluctant parents, jibes and comments to lack of economic support in the steadfast pursuit of their passion — surfing. They talk about being incessantly stared at, being judged for their surfing attire and being made to feel like outcasts.

They’ve channelled this criticism to emerge as winners: 17-year-old Jagadish has won five nationals in the last two years; Nayak had her first win at just 14 when she took the third place at the India Covelong Point Classic Surf and Music Festival; Akter, who had to give up surfing after getting married and becoming a mother, made a comeback to professional surfing and received a special honour at the Bangladeshi National Surfing competition last year.

Against odds

“It used to be really hard for me to go out there and surf,” says Nayak, 16. “I realised that the best thing to do is to do what I want to do. Surfing completes my soul... I just have to do it.”

Bangladesh’s Arifur Rahman, who made a 28-minute documentary on Akter Beyond the Waves — Bangladeshi Surf Girls, points out that the 19-year-old learnt to surf along with other girls. “The others stopped very soon. They couldn’t deal with social criticism,” she says.

Pointing out that Nasima had to give up surfing after marriage and childbirth and was able to return to the sport only after fleeing her marital home, he adds that her experience is symptomatic of patriarchy. “Sexism remains a strong force all over the country (Bangaldesh). We are going through a social shift where women are fighting to make their position stronger from family dynamics to politics, and because of that patriarchy is getting stronger to stop that movement,” adds Rahman. “To me, a woman being able to come home safely at night after a workday, and girls in Cox’s Bazar being able to surf without prejudice and verbal and physical abuse are the same thing.

Right now, there are about 10 to 15 girls surfing (in Bangladesh) and hopefully they will be able to continue.”

Taking it in their stride

To encourage other young girls take to the sport or those who are already learning to keep going, Jagadish advises it’s best not to react to naysayers. “Don’t worry about your gender or what others say. If you love the sport, just do it. Focus and determination will see you through all hurdles,” says the class 12 student.

Nayak, who is currently training with Jagadish in Bali, adds that criticism has helped her become strong. “Whether it’s surfing or something else, you must follow your passion.”