Book unveils the luxurious prison lives of VIP criminals

If a common man lands up in jail in India, the experience is often traumatising.

If a common man lands up in jail in India, the experience is often traumatising. But does it hold true for a VIP inmate as well?

Through interesting anecdotes about the prison lives of the rich and powerful Indians, a new book takes a look into the facilities these criminals are offered while they serve their sentences behind the bars.

Authored by city-based journalist Sunetra Choudhury, "Behind Bars: Prison Tales of India's most famous" sheds light on the extent the rules have been bent for criminals like Sanjeev Nanda, Vikas and Vishal Yadav, Anca Varma and Manu Sharma, who were given special benefits, including frequent exits on parole and furlough for their "good behaviour".

In 2016, Choudhary got a phone call from an undisclosed number asking for some information about the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"The woman on the other side had a foreign accent," she recalls.

"It took me a couple of seconds to figure out who she was. I was a little confused because the last I heard about Anca Neascu Verma was that she was in jail for various CBI cases along with her husband, Abhishek," says Choudhary.

During the course of the phone call, the author realised that Verma had a personal LCD television in her cell on which she would watch Star World.

"That's what got me involved and the more I got to know, the more I wanted to find out - an obsession which became a book," Choudhary told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)