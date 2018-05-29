Be a layer slayer: How to rock summer’s chic jackets keeping comfort in mind...

The very idea of layering in this oppressive heat is likely to leave anyone with hives. However, there are cooler ways to play dress up or dress down without compromising on comfort and style. To begin with, a hoodie can be a smart addition to just about any look. One can’t possibly go wrong with a silk robe or a floaty kimono — fling it over your shoulders and it could amp up just about any summer ensemble.

Throw a structured mini over a soft shirt-dress or fasten a shirt to a tunic. Think of Rachel Green’s cool T-shirt and covetable slip dresses from Friends. With ’90s making their presence felt like never before, reverse layering has never looked better — wear your noodle strap dress on top of your basic white T-shirt. From sporty parkas seen at Isabel Marant to khaki versions at Valentino to check blazers seen at Gabriela Hearst, one’s clearly spoilt for choice. We get style arbiters to share their take on the craft of balance and proportion called layering.

Invest in easy fabrics

Do you want to go sporty or feminine? Or do you have it in you to pull off androgyny? Designer Rina Singh of the textile-centric label Eka likes to play with long and short silhouettes.

She suggests, “Invest in happy breathable fabrics in pleasant colours and prints. Play with dresses and jackets together or throw a relaxed pair of trousers with a tunic. I’d also suggest a short parka style jacket in lightweight fabrics.” She adds, “One can also add a feminine lacey top under layers to a jacket with prints.”

Designer Aniket Satam seconds that. “Spring jacket is an essential item as our lifestyle demands switching between outdoors and air-conditioned indoors.”

Nylon and metallic parkas are huge as they have a smart relaxed street style vibe and it’s extremely functional due to its oversized proportion. Besides, one could always go back to the good old trench as camel coats are timeless,” says Aniket.

It’s a lasting trend

A utilitarian spring jacket is a super cool item to style your looks and seem different from your everyday casual outfits.

Designer Nandita Mahtani shares, “I think summer jackets is definitely a lasting trend. Jackets in lightweight fabrics like light denim, cotton and canvas are breathable in the heat. A grunge denim jacket, completely ripped, teamed with shorts and a tee is an easy-to-go look. Even a cool light parka with fun embroidery is fashionable enough for an airport look and is a saviour on a freezing flight.”