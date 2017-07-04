Author condemns theft at Kerala's Padmanabha Swamy Temple

Author Ravi Subramanian has condemned the recent theft at the Padmanabha Swamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to a report submitted before the Supreme Court, eight diamonds from the tilakam of the main idol in the temple have gone missing.

Subramanian, whose latest novel 'In the Name of God' is set in the back drop of the temple said, "It is shocking that precious diamonds from the idol itself have gone missing from the Shree Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

"In spite of high security at the temple, precious diamonds that form the part of the tilakam for the idol have gone missing. Looks like neither is the fear of law working towards protecting the temple wealth, nor is the fear of God.

It is quite strange, indeed!" the banker-turned-writer said.

The temple had shot to fame seven years ago when the unaccounted wealth in the sealed vaults had become a subject of litigation and questions were raised on the administration of the temple, the Maharajah of Travancore being the chief administrator.

Inspired by this episode involving the temple's mismanagement of wealth, 'In the Name of God', talks about the mysteries and controversy surrounding the Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

It revolves around murders which take place in the temple precinct around the time the Supreme court monitored team comes in to audit the temple vaults.

The story breezes through a complex maze of fact and fiction, faith and deceit, religion and commerce to unravel the mystery and unmask the killers.

Published by Penguin, the book is priced at Rs 299.

