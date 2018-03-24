An all-women car rally to promote women’s safety

The Women’s Car Rally to the Valley is a hugely-anticipated event and this year, it will be held on Sunday, March 25. The rally is being organised to spread the message of women’s safety and to celebrate International Women’s Day. The annual event has been organised by the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) in partnership with Lavasa City, and presented by JK Tyres and powered by Motul and is expected to see participation from 800-1,000 women across the city from different walks of life.

The all-women car rally will commence from NSCI, Mumbai at 6.30 am and proceed through the city’s major landmarks such as Haji Ali, Peddar Road, Chowpatty, Marine Drive and Churchgate before concluding at Lavasa City near Pune. Talking about the car rally, Nitin Dossa, Executive Chairman, WIAA said, “Since WIAA’s prime focus is creating awareness in society about road safety, we have now taken the initiative to create awareness about women’s safety on roads, in public transport and in public places.”

Edil Katrak, President of WIAA announced, “As WIAA is entering its centenary year, they will be organising the first International expedition with an all women car drive in the month of October and the flag-off will be done from Guwahati, Sikkim. The WIAA car rally supports the cause of women’s safety since this is an issue which needs urgent attention due to the number of growing attacks on women in recent times. The aim is to help women voice their safety concerns to demand a safe city and create awareness amongst the people of the country to build a protective society for women. What better way to celebrate the spirit of a woman than Women’s Day!”

Talking about the event, Praveen Sood, CEO, Lavasa City said, “Women — whether as mothers, sisters, daughters, friends or even as individuals and gender groups — have important roles to play in everyone’s life. They put all their strength to fit in each and every role they take up and play it to their best. While they have crucial roles to play in the running of families, a number of Indian women have also made the country proud with their achievements. The participation of women in most fields has increased significantly in the last few decades in India. From politics to corporate sector, and from education to sports, women have not only matched up with men, but they have shown better participation and performance. With their contribution so significant to nation-building, it is a national irony that their safety is still not guaranteed in the country. Our rally aims to give voice to women’s safety concerns.”

The award distribution ceremony for the winners will be held on Tuesday, March 27. The awards function will be followed by a party, so the girls can let their hair down!