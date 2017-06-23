Agri scientists shd conduct research on nutritional aspects of

Meghalaya Governor Banwari Lal Purohit today urged agricultural scientists in the country to conduct a thorough research on the nutritional aspects of local delicacies.

"Research should be conducted on the nutritional aspects of local delicacies which have enormous nutrients," Purohit said while inaugurating a two-day national seminar on nutrition sensitive agriculture.

He said the change in culture has led to a change in food habits, which ultimately leads to a malnourished nation.

He harped on the fact that local delicacies have enormous nutrients, which needs to be identified.

The Governor said soil nutrients should be checked so that healthy harvest can be achieved.

"If the soil is deprived of nutrients, the soul of the soil is lost. Scientist should aim to create a viable agriculture," he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor P B Acharya highlighted the importance of agriculture, which is nutrition-sensitive.

"Agriculture should be nutrition sensitive and nutrition should reach the plates of every citizen," Acharya said

He emphasised that local and traditional foods should be promoted as every region has a special nutritional aspect and requirement and said the aim should not only be to achieve food security but also to ensure that a balanced diet is received by every Indian.

Internationally acclaimed environmentalist Dr Vanadana Shiva in her address emphasised on the fact that food is the centre of any culture and food is the chief of all beings.

"We need to change the outlook in the way food is cultivated. Agriculture begins with Mother Nature and our earth and its bio diversity needs to be protected," she said.

Madhya Pradesh minister for welfare and child development Archana Chintis said the villages in India are never weak, but the procedure in which agriculture and the farming practice are conducted, is destroying the soil which in return gives less remuneration to farmers.

ICAR director Dr S V Ngachan said "We need to look back and give a thought as to the corrective steps needed to achieve a healthy nation. Agriculture is not only the economic background of the country, but also the basis for a healthy nation," he said.

Over 100 scientists from across the country converged at the seminar with an intention of formulating and articulating recommendations to various government agencies involved in these fields to promote traditional and local foods.

