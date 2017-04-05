A cultural icon in Malaysia, the 62-year-old Ibrahim has

learnt Malay folk dances and ballet, but his love for Odissi is unmatched.

"I started with traditional Malay dances and then trained in western modern dance and ballet when I was in Australia.

When I heard a song by Pandit Raghunath Panigrahi for the first time, I fell in love with Odissi music.

"My dancer-friend, Chandrabhanu who was a Bharatanataym dancer, had also discovered Odissi. When I saw Odissi, having heard the music, I knew this was the dance for me," he says.

The artiste insists that the 'Guru-Shishya parampara' in the Indian classical dance form is "paramount" to continue the dance traditions.

"Guru-Shishya parampara is paramount in the sustenance and continuity of the classical dance traditions. Somehow, a classical dance form can be popularised through its teachings in universities, institutions and videos, but no great artiste will ever be cultivated, without direct contact with his/her Guru.

"Perhaps, this is why there are only few dancers as great as Balasaraswati, Birju Maharaj and Sanjukta Panigrahi," he says.

Influenced by film directors like Satyajit Ray and Mira Nair, Ibrahim says he has been an admirer of the "timeless" world that these filmmakers have created.

Although he does not deny enjoying the glamorous side of Bollywood, but says he has never been seriously drawn towards it.

"The film world created by directors like Satyajit Ray and Mira Nair is timeless. I also liked the opulence of movies like 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Jodha Akbar' or 'Devdas'. I also enjoy the glamorous diva phenomenon in Bollywood, but I am never seriously drawn into it.

"However, if given an opportunity to work with a sympathetic director I think I can be a good Bollywood choreographer," he says.

