A chunk of pledged 75% wealth for child welfare: Anil Agarwal

Mining baron Anil Agarwal, who has pledged 75 per cent of his family wealth for the larger society, has said a chunk of it will go to nurturing over 7.5 crore underprivileged children below the poverty line.

The NRI billionaire Agarwal, who controls London-listed Vedanta Resources, had a net worth of USD 2.4 billion as on July 1, 2017, according to the US magazine Forbes.

"I strongly believe that we have a responsibility to give back to society from where we take. Nurturing underprivileged children is close to my heart. I have already pledged 75 per cent of my family wealth to society and a good chunk will go to uplifting children," Agarwal told

