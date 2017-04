Four `hybrid' lions reached the Van Vihar National Park here this afternoon after a 75-hour-long road journey from a zoo in Guwahati, Assam.

Dr Atul Gupta, who is attached to the National Park, said the lions were a cross-breed of Asiatic and African Lions.

A team of Park officials, led by Dr Gupta, brought the lions here in a special vehicle.

The animals are in the age group of 10-11 years.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)