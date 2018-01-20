When art meets architecture

Architecture has had a profound impact on renowned artist Brinda Miller’s life. Married to leading architect Alfaz Miller and mother to two daughters who are following the same profession, the mixed media fine artist has been exposed to its myriad nuances. The 57-year-old decided to seek inspiration from it for her 16th solo exhibition Vanishing Point, which comes after a span of four years. It comprises 18 of her big canvases and 50 small works, which are mainly in red, orange, yellow and blue.

Earlier, most of her creations have been landscape-based, and inspired by her travel all over the world. Her latest works can be interpreted as a new phase wherein her preoccupations are now based on principles of the architectural and an urbanscape abstraction —via angles, arcs and ellipses, and through other geometrical devices.

The former Festival Director of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival talks to After Hrs about how her art imitates her life and why she loves reinventing herself.

What is the inspiration behind Vanishing Point?

One painting in this exhibition is called Vanishing Point, so all the works have stemmed from it as I really like it. All my canvases have a line, which is called the Vanishing Point or point of convergence. In a linear perspective drawing, it is the spot on the horizon line where the receding parallel lines appear to meet. The lines remind me about the kind of life that I lead, which converges at various points, the diverse career options that I have and the things that I do.

How did you get inspired by architecture for this exhibition?

My husband and my daughters are architects and we have a lot of discussions. My girls keep sending me their drawings as they study abroad. There is so much influence of architecture that it inspired me to incorporate it in my work.

Most of your earlier works have been landscapes. What fascinates you about them?

I’m inspired by Mumbai. It may not be the ideal city but I still love it because I was born here and raised here. Then, I studied in New York, which is again very similar to Mumbai. Landscapes can also mean cityscape or environment.

Did you face any challenges while creating these art works?

I love challenges. I always want to do something different each time. This is the beginning of a new phase, which I love. I get bored easily so I need to keep reinventing everything in my life. I don’t fall into any kind of routine or set pattern and that reflects in my work too.

Your works always boast of bright colours...

They are happy works because that’s how I am. I want people to look at them and say that they have such great energy. That’s the biggest compliment for me.

How does it feel to do something different with this show?

I think I have done well with each show. But this one has been a high point in my artistic career as it appeals to the critics as well as to the lay person. You want your work to be liked by everyone and most of all by yourself. I worked very hard at it and enjoyed it thoroughly.

When you look back at your journey, how do you perceive it?

I always tell everyone that my life began at 40. Now, I’m 57. I enjoyed raising my kids and having my shows. When I started doing the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, life took a different turn. And I’ve managed to achieve everything that I have wanted to do since then.

Your future plans?

I want to be more involved with public art. Mumbai is so congested but public art can transform it completely. The ‘Sassoon Docks Art Project’ (an initiative of the St+Art India) where the 142-year old docks had murals and installations was a wonderful initiative. I want to be more involved with things like that.

Vanishing Point is on till January 24 at Tao Art Gallery, Worli from 11 am – 6 pm.