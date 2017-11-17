I won’t kiss on screen just for the heck of it: Gautam Rode

This is turning out to be a special year for Gautam Rode. Aksar 2, his first big outing on the celluloid after he gained popularity on the small screen with his title role in Saraswatichandra, Mahakumbh, and Suryaputra Karn, is releasing. On the personal front, he recently got engaged to his lady love, Pankhuri Awasthy. The actor is eagerly looking forward to the response to his film, which has him playing a character with grey shades for the first time. In a free-wheeling interview, Gautam talks about his professional choices, his fiancée, his marriage plans and more..

You have this image of a quintessential good boy. What made you choose a role that leans towards grey?

The fact that he is not perfect and has flaws appealed to me. In films or on TV, what happens is either the characters are positive or negative. For instance, my character in Saraswatichandra can’t even think of anything wrong, forget doing it. But in real life, that doesn’t happen. It is the situation that drives you. And that’s what I liked about the film and my role — the situations drive the characters. My role has different shades. He doesn’t play by the book. He’s not a bad guy but an opportunist and a diplomat. He tries to play his own games and when he realises the other characters too are doing the same, he finds himself in a fix and it makes him vulnerable. It’s a mixture of everything, which is something I have never played before.

Right from the first trailer, which had a lot of steamy scenes, the film gave a feel of being in the erotic space. What is your take?

What happened was, the first trailer and the song showed only those particular portions. But that’s not in my hands nor is it my decision. If you ask me, whatever I have shot, including the song Aaj Zid, there is not even a kiss between me and Zareen (Khan). That’s because the song itself is shot sensuously, with the lighting and all. We could have played the card of eroticism, and gone overboard, but we haven’t done anything to make the film like that.

Is that because you don’t want to kiss on the screen?

It’s not about kissing on the screen or not, it depends on the script. In this particular instance, there was no need for it. It’s not that I will never do it. Never say never, but I won’t kiss just for the heck of it.

Your film is a sequel to Aksar, which was known for its bold scenes. Didn’t you have apprehensions of being part of the sequel, which would be considered in the same space?

Aksar was completely different. This is a suspense thriller. It was very clear from the beginning that we are not making a sexual or erotic film. I don’t want to get into this genre. I choose roles according to my sensibilities. Certain things are not in my hand. As far as I am concerned, my character is well-written and it is a tight, gripping film. But, ultimately, it’s the makers’ call, how they want to promote it. I am there in 90 per cent of the film and I haven’t done anything in that space. Whatever was shown in the song and the promos was a kiss between the lovers. People will have their point of view and perception and I’ve to take the criticism, too, it’s my responsibility.

In the recent past, several TV actors like Gurmeet Choudhary, Karan Singh Grover, etc, who made the transition to films, have been seen in the erotic space. Why is that?

Those are their choices. I can only tell you why I chose this film, which is medium-budget. It’s because of the character. Besides, it’s not as if 100 people are sitting out there and offering us scripts. We have to be sensible and practical, and choose the best of the lot. I haven’t seen Aksar 2 yet, I only saw those parts that I dubbed for. When I see the film, I will be honest and say if it’s not come up the way I want. When I chose to do the film, it looked sensible. I also looked at my market, but I cannot make everyone happy. I have to evolve as an actor. I can’t do only goody-goody roles. I can’t be complacent, I have to play characters in different genres.

Is Pankhuri happy with the choice of your film?

Yes, she trusts my decisions. We both are like-minded people. We share the same value system. And that’s what got us together. We were attracted towards each other from the beginning when we were doing Suryaputra Karn. We became friends and really gelled well together. Things began falling in place and I decided she will be my life partner.

What attracted you to her?

I love her eyes and her smile, how she carries herself as a person and her honesty.

So, when are the wedding bells ringing?

We have to decide on that, but next year for sure. Once the dates are fixed, I will start searching for venues. She is from Lucknow and I am from Delhi. But where we will get married depends on which season we are getting married in! If it’s in winter, it will be in north.