Tulsi: Plant of extraordinary healing power

The Tulsi plant is considered as the most sacred plant by Hindus as it is believed to be the incarnation of Mahalaxmi who was born as Vrinda; and it is almost found in every temple or home. Tulsi is known as the embodiment of Lord Vishnu — The Preserver; represents conscious and holistic sustainability. The plant has been found to possess extraordinary powers of healing. It contains about 27 minerals and in Ayurveda more than 300 medicines are prepared out of it. Practitioners claim that it can cure asthma, leprosy, controls digestive system and blood circulation. Tulsi vivah is falls on November 1. This day is considered to be the beginning of the marriage season in India. Tulsi vivah refers to an age old ritual of marrying Tulsi plant to Lord Vishnu.

Astrologically, Lord Vishnu symbolises planet Jupiter which must be taken to represent protection. It is called the Greater Fortune. Jupiter when benefic, it represents intellect, peace, pacifism, gratitude, desire for upward progress, fruitful nights, vigorous disposition, courage, strength, high esteem and fame. In a horoscope when Jupiter is malefic, it signifies impatience, deceit, shamelessness in wrong doing, destruction and unrest. Mythologically, worship to Tulsi enhances the benefic influence of Jupiter. It brings luck, powerful friends, early marriage; happiness from family and children.

TULSI PUJAN FOR EARLY MARRIAGE

Take a plant of Tulsi; decorate it as a bride.

Offer food — rice, puri, sweet potato, aawla, Suhaag pitari conaining sari, blouse, mehendi, kajal, sindoor, bangles, bindi etc.

Recite this mantra for 108 times: Tulsi Maharani Namo Nameh.

After recitation donate the puja samagri to female Brahmin. Do this for five Wednesdays.

You will overcome all the obstacles in love or marriage. It will also enhance the relationship between husband and wife.

IMPORTANCE OF TULSI

Tulsi is regarded as Sanjivini, so offering of water on her gives growth in life in terms of career and studies.Use of Tulsi-tea removes many ailments.

People suffering from nervous depression should keep Tulsi maala under the pillow and recite this mantra 11 times daily: Aum Bu Budhaye Nameh.

Keeping one leaf of Tulsi in mouth before leaving the house as it gives positive energy.

VAASTU TIPS

Tulsi is a symbol of Earth and knowledge. Keep a Tulsi plant in East-North direction of home. Offer water to it regularly. It signifies positive energy in home. It also enhances your knowledge wisdom and communication skills.

Q: The building of my house is facing East but its entrance is South facing towards West. I have put a copper Swastika on top of the main door but I am still facing troubles and obstacles in life. Please suggest some Vaastu tip.

— Meenu Sharma

A: Entrance facing South towards West is not considered auspicious. The dosha will prevent you from doing good karma. It brings pessimism and imbalance in life. But nothing to be worried about. First, keep a silver elephant in South direction. Second, place a picture of rising Sun near the entrance.

(The columnist is author of 32 books on astrology, numerology, Vaastu, tarot, dreams and moles. He features regularly on various TV channels)