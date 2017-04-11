Rick's Ramblings: You can be Prada or ZARA based on your ex

Are we being judged by our ex? Does ‘who we date or dated’ define us for others? Does it secretly give us a tag? A type? A kind? Are we being slotted in a box based on our choice of exes? I think it is! I have recently found out that in a strange way people kind of judge you based on who you dated (as if there wasn’t enough judgment hanging on our head to deal with, this is another one in the list). Not only are we judged for things we do, but now apparently, we have to deal with the judgment of people based on “things we did” pun intended. Turns out that dating in today’s world is not as “personal” as I thought it was.

During a recent trip to Delhi for a fashion event, I met this bunch of friends of my friends partying one night and during an ex and sex conversation, I revealed that I was dating a certain someone that happened to be famous. What I didn’t know was that it was also someone, who was quite infamous in the social circuit for certain things, obviously the stories I heard happened way before we dated, but the moment it was revealed that I happened to have dated this person, I could totally feel the surprise judgment attack on me! It wasn’t direct but I could tell suddenly I have become “ZARA” from “Prada” only because they found out, I dated that someone and one of them actually said it very sweetly, “you dated that one, I’m so glad you broke up my love, but seriously that one? What were you thinking? Look at yourself and how fabulous you are, I could never ever imagine you could date someone like that, is that your type?” It was almost like she was gonna take my champagne glass away from me and hand me a beer or something cheap just because I dated someone that wasn’t up to the mark. It was quite funny, now that I think of it, but I was so stunned by it all back then, I just said, no, it’s not “my type” but then again I write about sex and relationship you see, so I go out with different “types” of people simply for research that seemed to calm/pacify the jury and I was back to being “Prada and champagne” pheww! But that honestly wasn’t the truth at all, I was really dating that person and was actually in love and just to save my ass from being judged and tagged by six Chanel and Dior clad “judge Judies” for the moment, I lied and blamed it on my column (perks of being a sex columnist, I say).

So the point is that apart from all the other things in our life, we are also judged based on the people we date. You might not like it but trust me on this one, society, random people and even your friends for that matter — they are all watching silently and making notes about this one! So be careful who you date, you got a jury around and you’ll get a verdict soon.