Rick's Ramblings: Sex and Birkin..not special anymore

Sex has lost its novelty value just like the Birkin bag. It’s gone ‘available’. A friend of mine (let’s call her Champa) told me, she was chatting with this guy on Tinder. They went out for drinks at Khar Social and chatted for three hours, and it was great, but at the end of it, she decided to hold off sex as she thought it would be ‘special’ to do it later. Once they are ‘in love’ and also it will keep it interesting, if she keeps the sex out of the equation for now or at least, that’s what she thought. At a party later that same week, a friend (let’s call her Chameli) told us about this guy she randomly bumped into at Social and ended up having amazing sex with earlier that week and while chatting, our friend Champa realised it was the same guy and the same night that she went out with and had decided to wait to have sex with. However, he apparently wasn’t waiting for her, and well to be fair to the guy, Champa wanted to wait and he respected that, but that didn’t mean he was going to wait for her. I guess ‘waiting to make it special’ with one person wasn’t really a thing. No judgments there at all, each to their own, I guess, he wanted to have sex that night and he found it. Champa, Chameli and the guy they are all kind of clear in their own places.

It’s simple, if you’re hungry and Salt Water Cafe in Bandra is totally booked and has a 30-minute waiting, you go get a table at Pali Village Cafe. The food is fantastic at both places and you simply don’t have the patience to wait for 30 minutes just to eat a John Dory, no matter how amazing it is. And to be honest, the John Dory at PVC is equally fantastic and is available so why not?

Back to my friend, she obviously was upset with the guy, but honestly, if you come to think of it, we live in a society now where sex is readily available around, no one waits for it. Besides, it’s not ‘that special’ anymore as it used to be at some point. It’s not a ‘special gift’ that you give to someone anymore as advertised in chick flicks and romantic movies. Sex is sex, it’s simple, that’s it. If you aren’t giving the ‘gift’ unfortunately or fortunately for you, there’s always someone else ready at the gift shop. So this whole thing about ‘it’s special’ has become insignificant, I guess... good or bad. I don’t know, but definitely sex has lost its novelty value. It used to be almost like an ‘Hermes Birkin’ with a waiting list, and people waited for months and at times years for it because it meant something special to carry it around, but it ain’t that special anymore. It’s more like that brown Louis Vuitton bag with that LV branding all over that everyone carries around, even though everyone thinks its exclusive, its all interchangeable with each other. So just like the Birkin, sex has been moved out of the ‘it’s special ‘list and gone into the LV ‘its available’ list...