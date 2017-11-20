Rick's Ramblings: Flabulous

Flabulous. Yes, I have fat and I’m healthy. Yes, I’m using the ‘f’ word, it’s not a ghost that needs to haunt us at all times so no more tiptoeing around the ‘f’ word. FAT, yes it’s there and it’s here to stay and I’m cool with it. I’m fat and sexy-as-hell and the two of them have absolutely no connection whatsoever — negative or positive. All I know is, I’m fabulous and that’s it and it has nothing to do with what size I fit into. I can make anyone drool with my dance moves on the dance floor and I can do the same in the bedroom. I can kill it in the boardroom meeting, and I can do the bends in my yoga class that can even make Baba Ramdev go “Aiyo, you so bendy”.

Yes, all that and so much more of that kind of stuff that makes me fabulous and that is who I am, that’s what defines me, nothing else. “I’m fabulous with all my fat and not despite it” is not a defense mechanism, it’s not something I don’t put up in front of the world to prove a point that I’m “cool with my size” because it’s become cool to talk about body positivity and then I’m starving and crying later because I think I’m fat. No nothing of that sh*t. It’s about actually being super happy and satisfied with all the fat I have all over my body and it’s about me standing naked in front of the mirror and just giggling, looking at myself because I haven’t met someone sexier than this, vanity no or maybe a little. That ass is round, bouncy and jiggly like a jelly. That little belly fat which is totally utilitarian (how will you do belly dance, if you have no belly?). And those boobi-licious double D cups, now come on, we all know who paid two lakhs get those and you just got them for free.

Now tell me how are these assets anything to be ashamed of? This body is truly loved with all its spills and jiggles and all that comes with it. It’s all fat and fantastic every single ounce of fat and skin and muscle and everything altogether is all mine and all truly fabulous. No matter what size I fit into, no matter what fashion magazines say, no matter what the man /woman/friends /relatives feel, it’s all me, all mine and I genuinely love it all. If they have a problem, they can totally not look at me! That’s their choice, not mine and I’ll be fine with that. It’s like someone doesn’t like yellow so you start hating the colour, it’s stupid, right? So the same way if someone has an opinion about you which is not appealing to them, how can you start disliking that? It’s so damn stupid, what I see in the mirror looks yummy to me and that is all that matters and all I see in the mirror is a fat and fabulous person — a flabulous person.