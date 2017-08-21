Rick’s ramblings: Baby Boom over brunch

When a drunk afternoon brunch conversation that previously comprised of a lot of sex talk, gossip of the week, shopping, travelling and food discussions turns to discussing babies, you know it’s apocalypse. It’s a gargantuan shift and this is all thanks to a certain someone called Taimur Ali Khan. As they say, even one person can change the course of history and in this case, it’s one tiny cute human that’s brought in this massive change. Well, unless you have been living in a jungle for the last year or so, you would definitely know who I am talking about.

Saif and Kareena have produced the cutest baby possible, which we all have noticed I’m sure, but what you haven’t really noticed or realised is the effect the little Mr Khan has had on the population control of the country. Let me tell you, the effect is major thanks to the cute little Mr Khan— a whole bunch of “I never want kids” people seem to have gotten a massive kick in their maternity gene suddenly and from, “I want a Prada backpack like Kendall Jenner next”, it has become “I want a baby like Taimur next” and that’s quite a shift. A friend’s husband recently called and joked about it saying, “Dude, I’m worried your friend has gone mental she has been only looking and gushing over Saif’s baby’s pictures on Instagram. I’m hiding my condoms. I’m worried, she’ll be making holes in them to “accidentally,” get pregnant and have a baby. Ha ha ha!” Now you know, what I’m talking about right! It’s massive.

I’m not really a baby person, but I must agree Mr Khan is definitely one of the finest, cutest and most adorable specimen of a little human person I have seen in some time (apart from baby gusto; that one is a total munchkin too). Anyway, my point is, please go gush and fawn and be fluffy and pink in the heart and all that for the little Mr Khan, but do hold on to your ovaries and think before you reproduce and more importantly, please keep the baby talk away from my Bellinis at brunch, thank you!