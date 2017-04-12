Men Under Fire: Which side are you on?

All men, indeed, may be guilty of having perpetuated patriarchy in some way at some point

An old man sat on a bench in a desolate London tube station late at night. A young man came and sat next to him. The last train was only a few minutes away. Meanwhile, the two of them started talking. The old man’s steady slur and beer-laden breath indicated the nature of his evening and the young man, having had a couple of pints himself, started engaging in the conversation, feeling amicable about mankind.

Suddenly, he felt the old man’s hand on his back going down his pants. The young man jumped back at the touch. “Come on, don't do that,” he said, but the old man persisted. With a guiltless smile on his wrinkled face, he slurred, “Let me have a feel.” Having had enough, the young man got up, replying, “I’d rather you didn’t.”

The train came. They got into different compartments, and the last image the victim had of his molester was that of a scurrying criminal, escaping into the anonymity of big city life.

*****

Ram and Mukesh had their roots in a village in Rajasthan. The brothers had shifted with their family to Delhi when they were still children trying to figure out life is outside their mother’s lap. No longer minors, they now had to come to terms with their lack of education, lack of opportunities, and lack of sex. The two men shared a room in a slum. That’s where they spent most of their nights instead of in nightclubs and movie halls, where women often wore clothes their mothers and sisters wouldn’t be seen dead in; women they wished they could have. But they couldn’t, unless they forced themselves upon one, which is what they eventually did on December 16, 2012, in the back of a moving bus.

Ram Singh’s dead today. He hanged himself in a cell in Tihar Jail. But his brother Mukesh is still there cooped up with other criminals, his life hanging by a thread, with no anonymity left to write home about.

*****

The point of narrating these two incidents — the first of which happened to yours truly and both of which are frighteningly real — is to highlight how pervasive patriarchy is. Many men feel they can get away with force regardless of their sexual orientation, social status, which religion they follow, or what part of the world they come from. All men, indeed, may be guilty of having perpetuated patriarchy in some way at some point. Maybe it’s got to do with the misplaced notion that back in the day, we left our women in the cave to stoke the fire while we hunted in packs outside. Either way, things haven’t worked out. If you flip through these pages, you’ll inevitably be met with news of rapes, betrayal or discrimination, all of which are battles that feminists are fighting.

The question is, as men, which side are we on?

Shunashir Sen works for the editorial section of this newspaper.