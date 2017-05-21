It’s OK not to be on FB!

As a parent to a 13-year-old boy, every year during summers I struggle with deciding whether to send my son to a robotics/skill-based camp, or allow him to rest and do things he really enjoys.

There can’t be a right or wrong answer to this. Holidays are a good time to learn new sports or crafts. However, summer holidays can also serve as breather for kids to unwind without being bound by any structured activity. When it comes to robotics or other classes, I’m not sure if it fits well with every child’s interest. There are children who feel a need to take active participation in structured activities — summer classes are perfect for them. I also tell parents to ask themselves, how feasible it is for them to manage the child’s schedule, given their own hectic lifestyle. I suggest you have a conversation with your son and assess the need to enrol him in a summer class.

I’m 15 years old and my friends want me to open an account on Facebook. I don’t really feel comfortable with the idea of it. Do you think I should give in?

I’m glad you asked this. I can see how this one can seem quite like peer pressure, given the fact that so many teenagers love being active on social media. It’s absolutely normal for both teens and adults to not be a part of these platforms. There is clearly no reason for you to not listen to your own inner voice. If you don’t see any purpose in spending time on social media or the idea of having a Facebook account doesn’t excite you, it’s okay to not open one. I know many teens and adults who have stayed away.