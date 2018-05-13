Dreaming of money

There are various superstitions about money. It is believed that any person, who pays money on a Monday, will pay out all week. To find money is considered a good omen but you must return to its rightful owner first; to receive ‘good luck.’

Money represents energy, power and influence. When you dream about money, its important to determine how you feel about it. Do you feel deserving, guilty, generous or happy? How do you handle money in your dream? Are you receiving it or giving it away? Is it crisp and shiny or dirty and out of circulation? This will give you insight to your future in terms of gain or loss. Symbols of money such as gold coins, silver coins or money bags can signify spiritual changes. A refund of money suggests that we have put effort into an emotional commitment. A mortgage in dreams suggests ownership of assets.

TO DREAM ABOUT...

A lot of money in cash means that you want to improve your standard of living.

Finding money in the street is a sign that you have some debts which are bothering you.

That you receive money, you will be blessed with a carefree existence.

That you pay out money, you will have to shoulder extra responsibility in your job.

Saving your money foretells riches and comforts for you.

You lose money portends that you shall have a lot of friends but none will stand by you in the hour of need.

You are looking at a great deal of money prognosticates that success and glad times will lighten up your life.

You steal money, you will resort to manipulative and devious schemes in order to advance your own motives.

That you count your money but that there is some discrepancy in the amount, it indicates that you shall ask a friend for some loan.

You find a wad of money, which is later claimed by other person, you will prosper in business but should play it safe and not lead in extravagant life.

RECTIFY ILL-EFFECTS

Offer some coins or money in temple or charity.

Stop transaction of money at least for 40 hours.

VASTU TIP

Tijori (safe) or money should be kept in North-West portion.

A copper coin placed in the right-hand pocket or in wallet brings good luck.

Do not lend money on your birthday or wedding anniversary.

Q: I have been facing problems in my business for the last 10 years. I was born on March 14, 1972 at 4 am. Kindly suggest some solution. — Deepak Rajnath

A: Mercury aspected by malefic Rahu tends to give three to five odd changes in career which can leave you in losses and liabilities. Convert your business in the name of your mother or wife. Wear an emerald of five carats on your little finger on Wednesday. An auspicious period starts from March 2019.

(The columnist is author of 32 books on Astrology, Numerology, Vastu, Tarot, Dreams and Moles. He features regularly on various TV channels. You can email your queries at: pkhurrana@astroindia.com)