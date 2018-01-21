Trending#

Basant Panchmi falls on January 22. The festival is celebrated with full vivacity and festivity to mark the end of winter. Yellow is the dominant colour of this festival as it signifies the riping of fruits and crops. It also signifies the brilliance of nature and the vibrancy of life.

 
Basant Panchmi is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. She is the Goddess of knowledge, wisdom and wealth. Hindu mythology depicts Saraswati as a pristine lady bedecked with white attire, white flowers and pearls sitting on white lotus which blooms in a wide stretch of water. She is made conversant with intelligence, brilliance, music speech, poetry and good behaviour. Sri Krishna worshipped Maa Saraswati on this day by virtue of which he possessed all divine and 16 extraordinary qualities, which is why he is called Solah Kala Sampooran or Puran Avtaar.

 
Astrologically, the planet Mercury is dedicated to Maa Saraswati. In horoscope, the fifth house and  the planet Mercury represent knowledge, wisdom and intellect. This house is also significant for creative energy in a native at all levels of existence — physical, mental, moral, spiritual, intellectual, aesthetic, music, art and  culture. In fact, Mercury is a symbol of an artist. The word “artist” covers a wide range of career and vocations like painters, architects, interior decorators, florists, designers, musicians, singers, dancers, models, sculptures, actors and filmmakers.

 
In the present modern day, especially in Bengal, it is a tradition that kids start their education on Basant Panchmi. They receive blessings from Goddess Saraswati and it is considered to be a good omen for artists to attain their first step of learning on this day.

 
In horoscope,  if the position of Mercury is badly aspected, the native will have many law-suits in life. There will be quarrels, discussions and separations of marriage partners. It can cause nervous disorder, intestinal complaints and sometimes bronchial troubles. Basically rise and fall depends upon the respective yogas in the horoscope of the native. A person who wants to become a professional astrologer should seek the blessings of his guru. However, the artists who are desirous to excel and earn name and fame in the field of modelling, singing, acting or cinema must recite the following mantra on Basant Panchmi. 

 
Mantra: Aum Ayen Hrin Sarswate NamehaDirection: EastDress: YellowRecitation: 11,000 times before 8 amRosary: LotusDeity: Saraswati MaaAsan: Yellow cottonThe rosary should be purified after Pran Pratishtha.

 
Persons born on 5, 14, 23, or whose Sun Sign is Gemini or Virgo are much influenced by Mercury. They are advised to wear emerald on this day to overcome general problems of life. Any sort of learning started on this day in guidance of guru can bring success in life.

 
Maa Saraswati represents planet mercury which is believed to be symbol of fertility and potency. Keep the portrait of Goddess in North direction of the house on Basant Panchmi. Offer donations and yellow sweet rice to a Brahmin. This is considered to be a good omen for successful pregnancy and education of children.

 
(The columnist is author of 32 books on Astrology, Numerology, Vaastu, Mantrism, Dreams and Moles. He features regularly on various TV channels. You can email your queries at: pkhurrana@astroindia.com)

 
 

    
   
