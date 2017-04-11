A brush with life

The woods are lovely,

dark and deep

But I have promises to keep

and miles to go before I sleep.

With this rhyme resounding in my mind each and every time I ruminate on the very existence of my 29-year-being, I pull on.

My woods are where I know who I am and emerging from them is hard — to put it briefly. And so it began! The epic moment in a homosexual’s life: Coming out. Hardly a moment; more a lifetime. Yet exhilarating, liberating and yes, suffocating as well.

Let me take you back to 2015 when I had decided that I would execute my plan come what may, after years of toying with the idea and failing. That day, however, was D-day. My father’s surgery being the catalyst, leading me to believe that time has its own game to play and we are all but mere pawns...

My coming out was dramatic and it included a trip to the ICU as my father suffered a panic attack. I thought it was the end. All praise to God that my fears were allayed as the doctors pronounced him stable, and I was not to face trial for the fatality of my father. While I sat with my mother, my companion, my everything, she did not make me feel guilty in the slightest way and seemed to be taking the news passively. Way better than my father for sure!

And then came the call from daddy in the room.

Now know this: I have been blessed beyond measure with these two — a hardworking, gentle man and a loving, strong woman. Both self-sacrificing and supportive of me and my sister. And while the former is still old-school, the latter is a rock star. Yet that day, their world was turned upside down and they could not imagine the facts facing them.

For mum, it was an assurance of the forbidden truth; for dad, it was the unimaginable. Later, as he spoke to me about getting through it as a family — while advising I chop off my locks to ward off demons — I realised I had crossed the threshold with a light on the other side. And this gave me a renewed confidence.

I will never regret my decision to come out to my parents before anyone else, though it has been met with part scorn and part surrender by them. There is no addressing the topic today.

I go about my business, truly hoping to ‘find a special someone’ and keeping it from their knowledge. Since that unforgettable day, I have come out to friends at intervals like a reel playing out slow and steady and soaking in the liberation each one brings.

You do it for yourself and no one else. You are you, fabulous and free. You have not chosen this; this is your canvas presented to you. Paint with abandon.

LM is a senior features writer with a leading publication in Mumbai. He can be reached at anglobonglo@gmail.com for any words of supposed wisdom that he can impart.

SPEAK UP

Write to sexualitydna@gmail.com to tell us how you feel about this column.