A bit of ‘specialness’ is all we need in everyone

Being a special educator, every day is a learning process. Each day leaves me with a sense of amazement, pride, and most of the times astonishment. I don’t think words could ever justify how much I take back from minds greater than mine. My first year of teaching taught me the most important lesson – happiness is not about the success you receive but the knowledge you attain. Happiness is found in the smaller things that we have in life and we all inherit it, but we realise only when we see children making the most of what they have.

My most treasured and cherished encounter began with nothing but minimum eye contact. As my student, he sat beside me, completely engaged with sequencing of letters and there I was trying to teach him — wondering how would I even get him to stay put, was he listening to me? Did he know I was around? Thoughts raced my mind as I tried to execute techniques to teach him. I began to listen to him. At times, I would just sit beside him to know what was it that kept him so engaged. Through his rhymes, I picked clues so we had a common link to talk about. We finally clicked! We could read words now. Learning was filled with laughter, intonation and fun. I didn’t know which one of us waited eagerly for class to begin. The words “Ms. Mishelf” grabbed my attention instantly and I responded with a smile on my face.

Through this connection, I became aware of a world so beautiful, because all it takes is to be you. Can I ever be a part of it? I don’t think so. We, as adults, move out to do things larger than life sometimes. We run the race so often, forgetting to sit and just be in the moment. I think this is one thing I cherish about my students. With their unique abilities, they live a magical life and make the most of every moment. They are not confined to the world that we live in. It takes me back to my childhood where just being happy is all that mattered. Special education is a reflection upon the world we live in. It makes me believe that kindness, honesty, patience and compassion still exist.

Being special is important because it opens us to a world of acceptance — an acceptance of differences.