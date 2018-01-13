Marg: India's oldest art journal, launches its digital archive

"...we hope that all the problems of beauty in construction, design, function and human value will be posed in MARG and we trust that this magazine will become a breviary of architecture and art for all enlightened citizens of our country and abroad, an index to the growth and development of our new renascent civilisation. It is possible that with the help of our fellow citizens, fellow architects and fellow artists, we may also discover a new sense of direction."

This is an excerpt from the six-page-long editorial of the very first issue of the quarterly Marg magazine (Vol. 1 No. 1, October 1946) titled, Planning and Dreaming, by founder, the late Mulk Raj Anand, who outlines his manifesto for future issues. Here, the Padma Bhushan recipient writes with fervour how he envisages that the "general character of our magazine [Marg] will be a humanist one."

And his prophecy continues to ring true, as 71 years later, the above article, along with other individual ones from 270 magazines of Marg are now available for scholars, students, artists, designers, and connoisseurs of art, at a nominal rate of Rs 175/$5 per issue and Rs 75/$2 per article. In a bid to welcome new tech-savvy audiences and old patrons, who'd often find it difficult to get their hands on rare issues of Marg owing to its limited print-run, The Marg Foundation, has finally digitised all its magazine issues from Volume I to the current, Volume 69, which is now made available on www.marg-art.org. One can also digitally subscribe future issues.

What serves as an adequate teaser to the new reader to Marg are the five articles by it's previous editors — scholars Mulk Raj Anand, Saryu Doshi, Pratapaditya Pal, Vidya Dehejia — under the 'Read Free' tab on the website. One can also peek inside each magazine issue by moving the cursor on the cover of the said issue. Another high point: the PDF version of especially previous issues, unites pages of articles, that in the print version were interrupted by ads or other articles and continued towards the end of the magazine, as one run-on piece. The articles even encompass the bibliography of the said piece as well as cartographic prints on trademark butter paper sort-of inserts.

Marg is a tale of an age-old institution adapting to the times, as it already has a prominent social media presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and an updated, interactive user-friendly website. Marg books and magazines continue to tap into the traditional, modern and contemporary sculpture, painting, architecture, design, performing arts, photography, cinema, and doesn't shy away from documenting the vernacular forms with less or almost no commercial appeal. The foundation continues to get requests from universities to include specific articles in their course packs. One can access path-breaking Marg titles: Bharata Natyam (Vol. 10, No. 4, December 1957) was the first to document the dance form through extensive research on its spiritual connotations and technical precision, featuring the likes of renowned classical dancers Rukmini Devi, Chandralekha, Mrinalini and Sarabhai; Bangla Desh Heritage (Vol. 27, No. 2, March 1974) was published to celebrate the birth of this new nation, that carried unknown facets such as the roof of a peasant hut's becoming an unexpected inspiration for the design of Shah Jahan’s throne; Homage to Hampi (Vol. 33, No. 4, December 1981) was one of the firsts to highlight the site national and international showcasing 113 photographs and 17 maps on the ruins of the Vijayanagara empire; and Documentary Films of India (Vol. 13, No. 3, October 1960) explored this genre of filmmaking that 1950s onwards gained prominence, courtesy ten visionary filmmakers such as Jean Bhownagary, John Grierson and James Beveridge, along with a digest of all documentary films produced between 1946-1960 in India.

With the web development company Live Pages and funding of the Tata Trusts, it took the foundation almost two years to create the digital archive of 30,000 pages. "The issues are very valuable and rare, and at their subsidised online rates, will interest a large audience. We will keep updating the new issues", says Radhika Sabavala, General Manager, at the Marg Foundation, located at the heritage prescient, the Army & Navy building, in the heart of Mumbai's art district, Kala Ghoda. At the waiting area, you will mostly spot students, scholars and tourists who stroll in after noticing the artistic covers of its journals at the window display on the ground floor, sitting on the wooden bench, pouring through its publications, sometimes over an hour.

While filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a trustee onboard, calls every issue of Marg, a valuable addition to the knowledge of arts in India. Jyotindra Jain, an Indian art and cultural historian, and museologist, and professor at the School of Arts and Aesthetics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who is also the co-editor of Marg, says “As Marg goes digital, it will serve as a reference pool and historiography of Indian art writing over a century.” His co-editor, art historian and curator Naman Ahuja, says that this digital platform will make Marg’s rich photographic archives along with the pioneering interpretations of art traditions and practices, readily accessible. "It also allows us to further scholarship in a unique way by permitting easy access, enter new discussion forums and opens vistas anew for showcasing changing analysis.”

Here's hoping that Marg manages to digitize its books in the near future.