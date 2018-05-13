Let's Plog

Are you aware that you can do the environment some good while you jog? Plogging, is a Swedish concept – trust the Swedes to be innovative – that means 'picking up trash and jogging'. Created by Swedish national Erik AhlstrÃ¶m, this Scandinavian trend has spread across the globe, rippling at Indian shores with several people participating in a plogging session in Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) in Tamil Nadu, Haflong in Assam and also in Delhi.

The idea originated in September 2016 when 58-year-old AhlstrÃ¶m moved to Stockholm, after living for two decades in Ã…re (North Sweden). On his daily cycling trips in the city, he was shocked by the amount of debris, plastic waste and other forms of trash. He then conducted the first plogging session in 2016 and since then, there's been no looking back. "Plogga, as called in the Swedish language, is the basis of a collective effort where we want to change the setting and get everyone to become proud litter pickers," explains AhlstrÃ¶m. And so plogging involves carrying a garbage bag and jogging. "One does not necessarily have to run or jog – plogging can be done walking down the street, on the golf course, biking, paddle boarding, swimming or wherever you are," he adds.

AhlstrÃ¶m claims that plogging burns more calories than a normal run. This, he explains is because ploggers exercise more than joggers with their squats and bends to pick up litter. Arguably, it would also require more arm strength to hold all the garbage. "Half an hour of plogging will burn 288 calories on an average, as compared to just 235 calories from regular jogging," he says.

The eco-friendly trend is catching up with health conscious and environmentally friendly folk. "Most people respond positively when we are out plogging! It is such an easy way to contribute to a better society and take action against pollution in nature and the majority that I meet think it is so simple and obvious that they join," he says. Currently, plogging groups have been formed in 40 locations across the globe – Russia, Argentina, USA, France, Turkey, Netherlands, Germany, Vietnam, Ecuador, Mexico, Costa Rica, UK, Chile, Colombia, Iran, Malta, Korea, India, Hungary, Spain, India and Madrid, Vancouver, London, New York, Perth, among others. "We have conducted Plogga events in Sweden almost every day, nearly 150 till date," says AhlstrÃ¶m, who admits that he hadn't anticipated that his initiative would end up becoming an international sensation.

So the next time you hit the jogging track, instead of plain ol' jogging, why don't you try plogging?

How to be a good plogger: