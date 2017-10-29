Younger population more at risk of stroke

Brain stroke, which was earlier limited to older age groups is now gripping youth into its clutches. On the occasion of World Stroke Day, observed on October 29 to underscore the serious nature and high rates of stroke, city doctors alarmed out at the increasing number of cases of `brain stroke’ among the younger population, with lifestyle habits being identified as key risk factors for the same.

“Brain stroke is of two types. Mini Stroke & Full Fledged Stroke. There is a slight difficulty in speaking to the patient in a mini-stroke. In this case, the whole part of one side of the body stops working, but in 24 to 48 hours the patient gets recovered. In a full-fledged stroke, the face of the patient can be sloppy and he may have difficulty speaking. The rate of recovery, in such cases, depends on the factor that which artery has been affected,” Neurologist Dr SP Patidar said.

All strokes involve symptoms that relate to impairment of nerve function.

It can include trouble with speaking, paralysis or numbness of the face, arm or leg, trouble with seeing in one or both eyes, a sudden and severe headache, which may be accompanied by vomiting, dizziness or altered consciousness and trouble with walking.

Dr KK Bansal, Senior Neurosurgeon, Narayana Hospital, while reporting a higher incidence of brain stroke among the youngsters said that “Even working professionals as young as 30 or 35 are seen suffering from a brain stroke.

The sedentary lifestyle behind their desks, which does not allow for much physical activity, and undetected hypertension caused by workplace stress are major risk factors,” said Dr Bansal.

In the case of ischemic stroke, the first line of treatment is to dissolve or remove the blood clot.

If diagnosed quickly, a clot-busting medications can be given or a catheter can be used to remove the clot. In some cases, angioplasty and stenting are used to widen an artery and keep it open. For a hemorrhagic stroke, the bleeding must be stopped.

A clip or coil is sometimes placed on the aneurysm to stop the bleeding.

A stroke is what happens when blood flow to part of the brain is interrupted. The result is oxygen deprivation to brain tissue, which can have devastating consequences. The ability to recover from a stroke depends on the severity of the stroke and how quickly you get medical attention.