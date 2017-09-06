World Bank to lend wings to Raje’s finance reforms

Project to take five years, will bring transparency to public finance

The government is planning to introduce reforms in public finance which will ensure implementation of promises made in the state’s annual budget through an efficient mechanism with high level monitoring. World Bank has agreed to fund around Rs 200 crore for this reform project which is likely to be completed in five years.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who also holds the finance portfolio, realised that the government is facing fiscal stress. She planned to bring in reform called Public Finance Management (PFM), which would bring greater transparency and would strengthen both expenditure and revenue side to be able to alleviate the stress.

PFM is a continuing and evolving process,and it would focus on the weakest links in the cycle to make entire system efficient

World Bank has agreed to support it through a $ 31 million (about Rs 198 crores).

“Key beneficiaries of this project would include departments like finance, commercial taxes, transport, excise, information & technology, planning and panchayati raj department,”said Pravin Gupta, finance secretary ( revenue).

Gupta said indirectly the project will benefit all departments as cross cutting function and it would largely benefit the people of the state through benefits accruing from optimum use of resources,efficient processes and improved service delivery.

The Chief Minister intends to enhance the effectiveness of the local fund audit and expects internal audit institutions to play a wider role in accountability and bringing value to the function.

“The effectiveness of the inspection directorate within the finance department is currently low due to inadequate provisions in rules to provide records and information by auditees to audit parties and time limit framework for compliance of audit needs,archaic audit practices,absence of auditing standards and manuals and insufficient resources capacity in terms of number and skill sets” said Ashutosh Bajpayee, joint secretary, finance.

Bajpayee said the state government will achieve enhanced effectiveness of the audit institutions through institutional strengthening and empowering the staff with latest skills,improved audit procedures including IT tools.