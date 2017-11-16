Work begins at Ahmedabad expressway, Jpr-Delhi travel time to reduce by an hour

The project to be completed in six phases will reduce travel time between Jaipur and Delhi by an hour

Work has commenced on six-lane expressway between Delhi and Ahmedabad via Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur. The project to be completed in six phases will reduce travel time between Jaipur and Delhi by an hour.

Thanks to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s efforts and union minister, Nitin Gadkari’s interest, the project file moved on a fast speed. What was supposed to be an expressway between Jaipur and Delhi was extended till Ahmedabad due to efforts by Vasundhara Raje.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did bhoomi pujan of all the five phases in August. However, progress on the ground is sluggish because land acquisition has been slow. NHAI CGM M K Jain said that once the land acquisition matter is resolved the concessioner has assured of finishing the work in six months.

Two stretches between Delhi to Jaipur and Jaipur to Kishangarh are already complete. The rest of the project is divided in five phases. The NHAI has awarded tenders for all five phases and the work has begun on four of them.