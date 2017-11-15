Women are more at risk of pulmonary diseases than men

Females are more at the risk of developing Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a serious respiratory disease caused by smoke and air pollution, compared to males. As they have smaller and more sensitive lung mucous, these affect women more quickly and severely than men, warn lung disease specialists, ahead of World COPD Day.

COPD is an umbrella term used to describe progressive, inflammatory lung diseases, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Women residing in rural areas are more at risk due to cooking food on‘Chulha’. WHO predicts that COPD will become the third leading cause of death worldwide by 2030.

“As per studies sponsored by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in 2009, an estimated 1.48 crore (3.49%) Indians suffer from chronic bronchitis. The figures may differ, but the ailment, poses a serious health risk regardless of rural-urban status and socio-economic background. That’s because the leading causes of COPD are tobacco consumption, exposure to biomass fuel, smoke and external pollutants such as smog. Second-hand smoke exposure is also a factor,” Dr Narendra khippal, professor at institute of respiratory diseases, SMS medical college said. According to lung disease experts, on average, people with COPD have five additional associated diseases or disorders, such as metabolic, muscular, cardiac, gastrointestinal and mental function. In women, the symptoms of anxiety, depression and shortness of breath are more marked than in men.Globally, and in India, COPD is under-diagnosed as a lung function test, spirometry, is often not conducted during preliminary investigations. Dr Khippal who specialises in treatment of COPD, says that of 156 patients who participated in a 6-month OPD based study from Jan to June 2017, 17 per cent of prolonged cough were diagnosed with COPD by a spirometry test.

Experts believe that in the future, more Indians are likely to develop COPD due to exposure to external air pollution.

Biomass fuel emission adds

In India, exposure to biomass fuels like crop residues or woods or animal dung is widely prevalent. It takes place in conditions where much of the effluent is released into the indoor living area. Women, who do most of the cooking in villages, are the most affected. Mosquito coils used in homes are another source of exposure. Burning of one mosquito coil, capable of emitting particulate matter equivalent to those with around 100 cigarettes,” says Dr MK Gupta, Sr lungs disease specialist, Anchal Hospital.

Treatment slows progression

Treatment can help slow the progression of the condition and control the symptoms. This includes stop smoking, inhalers, medications, pulmonary rehabilitation and surgery or a lung transplant. “If someone smokes, stopping is the most effective way to prevent COPD getting worse. Doctor will advise how to use inhaler correctly and how often to use it.If symptoms are not controlled with inhalers, doctor may recommend tablets or may prescribe a short course of antibiotics,”says Dr Shubhranshu Gupta,Sr, lungs specialist, Narayana Hospital.