Woman dies in family dispute over land

A family feud over a piece of land resulted in the death of a seventy-five-year-old woman after the parties to the dispute—two groups of the same family—came at loggerheads late on Thursday evening. The incident occurred at Nevta area under SEZ police station of the Jaipur Commissionerate.

“The deceased has been identified as one Phooli Devi. A certain piece of land lying close to her house has been a bone of contention between her family and her neighbour Babu Lal’s family. Verbal spats and disputes have arisen in the past as well over the said piece of land between the two families,” officials said.

“On Friday, a verbal spat occurred between the parties. However, it soon went out of control after which members from both the groups assembled armed with sticks. Members of one group beat up Phooli Devi due to which the woman became unconscious. The clash was stopped by locals who then informed the cops. The cops then rushed the injured old lady to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries while being treated, early on Friday morning,” the police officials said.