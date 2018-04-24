With hope to create buzz, royal train chugs to travel bazaar

After having a tough time pulling passengers to ferry in Heritage Palace on Wheels, the train is now being showcased at the Great Indian Travel Bazar. The royal train which was launched last year in December has failed to strike a chord despite it being offering a rich experience of the state through its two short tours.

The train had arrived at Durgapura railway station on Sunday evening and is being showcased to the visitors, travel agents and travel enthusiasts with the aim to increase the buzz around it.

“The response has been good, it will be promoted worldwide. We also spoke to many people and their feedback about the train has been positive,” said director of tourism Pradeep Borad. The train was also promoted by senior officials of the department of tourism during the World Travel Mart in London last year and in International tourism course in Germany in the month of March this year.

When the train arrived in Jaipur on Sunday, it came with 103 passengers on boars which included foreign travel agents and officials of ministry of tourism and Rajasthan tourism. This is for the first time that a tour for the tour operators on Heritage Palace on Wheels has been arranged.

Notably, this train runs on the old rake of Palace On Wheels (POW). It had been readied and given a fresh look to suit the name given to it.

It is now expected that after this visit, the people who have traveled in the train will share their experience that will help spread word of mouth that will subsequently have a positive impact on the bookings.

Promotion ploys