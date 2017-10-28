Winter is coming: City’s ‘power’ drops by 8L units per day

The change in the weather has not only made early mornings pleasant but has also reduced the electricity consumption in the city. There has been a reduction of 8 lakh units per day in electricity consumption in the city.

“The electricity consumption these days is about 125 lakh units while till a few days ago it was 133 lakh units,” informed Ajeet Saxena, Jaipur Discom’s superintendent engineer (city circle).

The change in the consumption pattern is because of change in weather. The people are witnessing a chill in the weather during early morning and night time.

As such the use of air conditioners has come down compared to the days prior to Diwali when the weather was still warm. Even after the rains, there was not much change in the mercury level and people were forced to use air conditioners.

The engineers are now confident that as the weather changes more and there is a substantial drop in the temperature in coming days, there would be further drop in the consumption of electricity in the city circle. This will give some more relief to the electricity system which was coping with the scarcity of coal. The electricity companies will also need electricity for the Rabi season which is coming soon. During summer, the electricity consumption in the city reaches 150 lakh units per day and thereafter decreases. It’s usually by October end that the consumption of electricity decreases.

