Will deadlock end? Govt calls Gurjar leaders for talks

With chances of another Gurjar agitation looming large, the state government has called for a dialogue with the community leaders. The Gurjar leaders will be holding a Mahapanchayat over quota demand on May 15 in Bayana town of Bharatpur.

As Gurjar leaders make their way to the spot, as a precautionary step the administration has suspended internet services, deployed additional forces and called for talks with the agitating leaders. There is, however, uncertainty surrounding the talks as the agitating leaders are insisting on ‘categorisation of reservation’ as before. “We have held several rounds of talks since the last agitation and another talk is unlikely to be fruitful as our leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla has laid a deadline,” says leader of the agitation committee Himmat Singh Gurjar.

“The administrative officials approached us for talks, but as of now we are not very optimistic about dialogue,” he added. Moreover, even as the government assures of getting the issue resolved through dialogue, mobile internet connectivity in Bayana and nearby villages was snapped on Saturday.

“There were reports that few people intend to spread rumors through social media messages and accordingly the step has been taken,” says IG Bharatpur, Alok Kumar Vashistha. With a possibility of another agitation precautionary measures have been adopted to ensure law and order situation remain under control. There is a liklihood that other connectivity services such as roads and railways may also get hit. The previous Gurjar quota agitations saw blocking of roads and railways for weeks at a stretch. Anticipation of another agitation has made the administration to deploy a dozen companies of the state police and additional forces of railway police across the state.

The last Gurjar agitation in 2015 was also centered in Bayana and it was called off only after an agreement between the state government and protesting leaders. According to the agreement with the Gurjars, the state government got a Bill passed in Assembly last year for sub-categorisation of reservation extended to Other Backward Caste (OBC).

This, however, got held by the judiciary like the previous Bills passed to appease reservation demands of the community.

‘Not optimistic’

