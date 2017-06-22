Which caste? Raj govt asks doctors

The order asks CMHOs, their deputies and in-charge at CHCs and PHCs in four districts to mention their caste

An order asking doctors with the Rajasthan government posted at the districts to specify their caste got the health directorate in a tizzy on Wednesday. The order signed by additional director, gazette, Dr OP Thankan was issued to Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHOs) of Bikaner, Nagaur, Jodhpur and Barmer on Tuesday.

The order ran thus: To know the caste of in-charge medical officers. The order accompanies a format in which all CMHOs, their deputies and in-charge at CHCs and PHCs have been asked to mention their name, designation, caste and service period.

No sooner was the order out, it led to frenzied speculation as to why the government is interested in knowing the caste of doctors whose primary task is to heal those who are suffering.

When contacted, health officials admitted the order was there but called it a genuine mistake. “It was a confusion actually. The order was meant to seek category not the caste of health officers posted in field,” Dr VK Mathur, Director, Public Health told DNA.

“The information is needed for budget provisions and recruitment process and it helps to know the head-count and vacancies under each category i.e general, SC/ST, OBC etc. As the mistake came to notice, corrected orders have been sent to respective districts.” he added.

‘ERROR OF OMISSION’