What tilted scales in Ajit Singh’s favour

An interesting set of events occurred before Ajit Singh was named the next Director General of Police (DGP).

Informed sources revealed that few days back a meeting of the screening committee had taken place wherein the names of ADG Kapil Garg, OP Galhotra and Sudhir Pratap Singh were to be considered.

The chief minister had to approve the names during the meeting as the current posts of four DG was to be increased to eight.

Interestingly, name of ADG training Nand Kishore also surfaced for DG.

However, the names were withheld after a previous issue concerning Kapil Garg was mentioned in the meeting. The decision on the same issue will be taken in days to come.