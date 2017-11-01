What caused 3-day-old transformer blast?

The transformer in which the blast occurred, had a load of 15 HP and was installed just 3 days back in Shahpura. It is being questioned that how come a transformer installed 3 days back got blasted.

After the incident, state government on Tuesday evening announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin affected by the blast.

Giving the information, R G Gupta managing director of Jaipur Discom, said that Rs 5 lakh is being given by Jaipur discom and Rs 5 lakh by the state government .

A high-level enquiry committee headed by divisional commissioner of Jaipur has been constituted.

“ It is a matter of enquiry, however prima facie I don’t find any apparent reason, there was no problem in it,’ said RG Gupta, managing director of Jaipur discom speaking to DNA.

As soon as the incident came to light, discom’s technical director, Naveen Arora and superintendent of JPDC, BL Jat rushed to Shahpura.

The transformer was a new one and was installed three days back only.Even though the officials are refusing to comment on the reasons, the Rajasthan electricity technical employees association claimed that the reason of the blast was because of the failure of exposure vent valve and Buchholz relay. Since the Buchholz relay was not said to be working properly and the oil in the transformer was not getting cold.

As such, due to heating, lot of gas was generated. However, inspite of pressure which was made due to generation of gas, the vent valve did not open and the gas could not come out. This resulted in forming of pressure leading to the blast.

The employees claimed that the transformer was of 3 phase and 25KVA and had load of about 15 HP.