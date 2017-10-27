Volt jolt: Discom to charge fuel surcharge

Electricity consumers are set to get a shock from power distribution companies which are going to charge fuel surcharge in the next bill.

Jaipur DISCOM is adding extra cost of coal and transportation in the next bill. After estimation of higher cost in the fourth quarter of financial year 2016-17, the consumers will be charged 16 paisa extra per unit for power consumption between January and March this year.

The power distribution companies had not charged any money for fuel surcharge in the second and third quarter but in the fourth quarter it seeks to recover the money under this head.

As per official estimate, Jaipur DISCOM alone would get Rs 80 crore while cumulative additional recovery by all the DISCOMS would be around Rs 200 crore.

Rajasthan Electricity Regulation Commission (RERC) fixes power tariffs after calculating cost of power purchase and other expenditures of the DISCOMS. Apart from fixed cost, it also takes into account some costs as variable before finalsing the tariff to be charged from the consumers. The variable cost includes coal and diesel and transportation charges, which fluctuate. Hence, the RERC has directed to collect this cost from the consumers.