Vasundhara Raje takes quantum leap in E-ra with cow APP

PEHLE APP

* Transparency in audit matters.

* Gather more people who are willing to work for cow protection

* Better understanding of the Hingonia centre

Taking a quantum leap in digitising India and showcasing Primie Minister Narendra Modi's digital vision, the tradition of cow conservation took an 'E' SHIFT at Rajasthan after Higonia Goshala got its own APP. The "Krishna Balaram Goshala" launched by chief minister Vasundhara Raje on the festival of Gopasthami is one such effort that complements the digital-India campaign and extends more people and opportunity to be part of cow service at the Hingoania cow rehabilitation centre.

"It will be provided to those willing to work for cow welfare and be directly associated with the Act," said chief minister Vasundhara Raje. It would enable people to register for contribution in terms of kind, money and volunteer service.

The APP available on play store, however, is not limited to seek donations for cows' sake and also provides an opportunity to monitor the activities at the centre. The APP offers options to register as a service volunteer, take stock of the cattle figures and their health condition and even to help make the center self sustaining by purchasing its products.

There are many more features that the users get through the APP, however, its basic service remains to provide those aspiring to work for cow welfare an opportunity to contribute their bit. It is not just convenient, but more convincing and transparent aswell.

The Hingoni cow rehabilitation centre of Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) had undergone a complete makeover in the past 12 months after death of hundreds of cows exposed grave negligence of the management. After the tragedy, the management of the centre was handed over to a non-government organisation as a pilot, initially, for six months and was extended for another six months later.

The results were promising and thus a special purpose non-profit organisation has been constituted for management of the Goushala. The APP now adds to it by extending millions to contribute their share in keeping alive the pious tradition.