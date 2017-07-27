Vasundhara Raje orders to speed up relief work

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday took stock of the flood situation prevailing in several parts of the state. The chief minister in a video conference with district collectors and senior administrative officers instructed that relief work must be done on war-footing.

She has instructed that senior officials must be deputed wherever necessary to monitor the situation. She also gave instructions for taking steps to prevent outbreak of epidemic in the affected areas. During the meeting, she also praised the rescue workers of state and central relief teams for their brave efforts.

Meanwhile, abnormal rainfall in Sirohi, Jalore, Pali and Barmer has created flood like situation at several places in the districts. Schools in Barmer and Jalore have remained closed while rescue operations were being carried at various places in the state.

The water logging has disrupted traffic on various major roads. Four such roads in Sirohi, two in Jalore and one in Pali and Jodhpur remain blocked on Wednesday.

During the past 24 hours more than 100mm rain was recorded at 10 stations in the state and 46 received more than 50mm. The monsoon has brought good rainfall for the state this season and so far 38 per cent more rainfall has been received but the excess rain has created flood like situation and caused landslide at several places. Sirohi has been the worst effected with 1,971mm of rain received in the last 96 hours.

DELUGE HITS NORMAL LIFE