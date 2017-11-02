Vasundhara Raje on hyper drive for infra funds, relief for marble trade

CM Raje on Wednesday met Union minister for Road Transport and Water Resources, Nitin Gadkari and sought support for development of road and water resource infrastructure in Rajasthan.

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje has urged the Centre for nearly Rs 10,000 crore for road infrastructure development at state and reduction of goods and service tax (GST) slab on marble trade.

On a three-day tour to Delhi, CM Raje on Wednesday met Union minister for Road Transport and Water Resources, Nitin Gadkari and sought support for development of road and water resource infrastructure in Rajasthan. Later in the evening at a meeting with Finance minister Arun Jaitley she asked for relief for marble, granite and tile industry at the state.

"The marble industry of Rajasthan has established a global recognition. We have requested for relaxation in the current GST tax slab for Marble, Granite and Tile industry for betterment of the industry as well as buyers," she said after meeting the Finance minister at his office at North Block.

During the meet she also expressed gratitude of the Union government for relief extended to opium farmers and demanded extension of loan limits for these farmers under Uday Scheme. She was accompanied with urban development minister, Srichand Kriplani and senior finance officers from Rajasthan during the meet.

Earlier in the day, at a meeting with Gadkari, the Rajasthan CM sought release of Rs 2,823 crore for road projects approved this year and asked for sanction of additional Rs 7,000 crore projects for expansion of road infrastructure at the state.

"The Union minister has always been supportive towards development of Rajasthan and has worked for success of several projects at the state," chief minister, Raje expressed confidence for support expected from the central government after the meet.

She also met Union state minister for Tourism, KJ Alphons during the day. Over the next two days, the chief minister will be meeting several other Union ministers to provide impetus to support of center for development works at the state.

Assures victory to Alphons

On Wednesday, KJ Alphons and CM Raje met for the first time since the former was declared as party candidate for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. CM Raje greeted him and assured him of victory at the elections. During the meet she also discussed several issues concerned with tourism at Rajasthan and sought his support for its further development.

NH Status for Suratgarh-Hissar Road.

CM Raje demanded National Higway status for road between Surathgarh and Hissar. Being declared as NH, the road passing through Rawatsar, Nohra and Bhadra will receive additional funds for development. The Union ministry has recently announced to extend NH status for the road.