Vasundhara Raje misusing state funds for PM Narendra Modi’s rally, says Sachin Pilot

PCC chief Sachin Pilot has accused the Raje government of misusing state exchequer and machinery for prime minister Narendra Modi’s rally scheduled on July 7 in Jaipur.

“Modi is the prime minister of India and he is welcomed. But the manner in which the state exchequer is being misused for publicity of the party through this event is not justified,” said Pilot while addressing a gathering at ‘Mera Booth Mera Gaurav’ programme in Dausa.

Pilot also blamed Modi for ignoring issues of the people, and hoped for big announcements from him when he lands in the state capital to address the rally. “Modi toured Rajasthan earlier too, but instead of discussing state issues he just criticised the Congress. I hope he makes big announcements for the state this time.”

Pilot was referring Modi’s recent visit in Jhunjunu where he expanded ‘Beti Bachao-Beri Padao’ scheme pan India and launched ‘Mission Poshan’ scheme. At that time the Congress had accused him of making no announcements about development projects or any scheme for Rajasthan and deceiving people of the state.

In his address, the state Congress head also played ‘regional’ card while blaming BJP government for metting out step motherly treatment to Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in terms of development works and schemes. Dausa is the home constituency of Pilot as he along with his mother Rama Pilot and his late father Rajesh Pilot represented it earlier.

“The BJP government has neglected Dausa deliberately because its people loved and supported Congress. Not only in development works but also people of the district are being discriminated against,” Pilot said.

Moreover, once again Pilot expressed confidence in forming government in the next assembly election. “In coming election, people will root out the BJP government and Congress will form the government. We will not rule in the dictatorial manner like BJP,” he added.

